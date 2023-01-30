Texas Police Searching for Shooter Who Critically Injured Man After Whataburger Confrontation
Police are searching for a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation outside a Whataburger. The victim drove away, then passed out behind the wheel, causing a massive rush-hour traffic jam.
Police in San Antonio are asking for the public's help in finding a shooter who critically injured a man after a confrontation in a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said.
The man sped away and was shot in the back of the head, according to police.
He passed out behind the wheel and veered across the median of Interstate 410 into oncoming traffic and smashed into a tree, police said.
Officers shut down the freeway, creating a massive, rush-hour traffic jam that stretched for miles last week, authorities said.
The man remains hospitalized in critical condition, the San Antonio Police Department told Inside Edition Digital on Monday.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 or email a tip to www.sacrimestoppers.com.
