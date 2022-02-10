Minneapolis Bus Driver Survives Shot to the Head While Driving Students

A Minneapolis school bus driver was shot in the head on Wednesday while driving a school bus with three kids inside, according to police.

His injuries were not life-threatening and it’s not clear why he was shot, but paramedics arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital, CBS News reported.

The children on board, who were all under the age of 10, were not injured.

No arrests have been made in the case, and authorities said they are still investigating.

A single bullet could be seen in the windshield of the bus after the shooting, Fox News reported.

