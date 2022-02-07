These Young Waukesha Parade Victims Are Still Struggling With Their Injuries Months After Unspeakable Tragedy

It was a crime that shocked the nation: a man drove into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six and injuring over 60 others.

And while the Nov. 21 incident may have fallen from the headlines, the people who were injured, many of them children, continue to struggle to overcome their injuries.

Among them are 8-year-old Olivia Stover and 17-year-old Tyler Pudleiner. Once strangers, they now share a unique bond.

Olivia was excited to be part of the small town tradition and participated in the parade with her dance team.

“The only thing that she remembers about that day is getting ready for the parade,” her mom Jennifer said.

As the band played, a red SUV suddenly sped down the street. Cell phone cameras captured the mayhem from every angle as the vehicle plowed into the crowd, killing six people, including three members of the beloved Dancing Grannies troupe.

“All I saw was chaos everywhere,” Jennifer said. She ran to Olivia, who was unconscious in the middle of the street.

“I wanted her to open her eyes and say, ‘Mom, I’m OK.’ And she didn't do that,” Jennifer said.

At the hospital, Oliva’s dad, Nick, was at his daughter's side.

“It was devastating. She's my everything,” Nick said.

Olivia suffered traumatic brain injuries and a broken ankle.

Further down the parade route, Tyler Pudleiner was with his marching band.

“There was really no warning. It was kind of just out of blue. Everybody was mainly in shock,” Tyler said.

Tyler’s teeth were broken and he underwent surgery to repair massive injuries to his intestines. Once an avid baseball player, he now has 39 staples across his abdomen and is working through physical therapy to strengthen his core.

Olivia also endured rigorous physical therapy, first on crutches and now back on her feet. But she still has a long road ahead.

The suspect in the parade tragedy, Darrell Brooks Jr., faces 77 charges, including six counts of homicide. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help Olivia and Tyler pay for their medical bills.

Related Stories