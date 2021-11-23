Waukesha Parade Suspect Knocked on Door of Random Man, Who Gave Him a Sandwich Before His Arrest
Homeowner Dan Rider tells Inside Edition that Darrell Brooks randomly walked up to his home and asked to call an Uber. Part of their encounter, along with Brooks' arrest, was captured on Rider's doorbell camera.
A Wisconsin man is speaking out after unknowingly sheltering Waukesha parade rampage suspect Darrell Brooks just before he was arrested.
After allegedly plowing into the holiday parade Sunday, Brooks abandoned his red SUV and was seen on Ring camera footage walking up to a random house.
“I caught an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming. Can you call it, pretty please?” Brooks said through the door. He wasn’t wearing a coat and was shivering.
Thinking he was homeless, homeowner Dan Rider actually let him inside and even gave him a sandwich.
“I get him a ham sandwich and he’s sitting here on my phone pretty much the whole time talking to his mom,” Rider said. “A lot of it I couldn’t understand, to be honest. He was yelling and I heard ‘mama’ a lot.”
Rider says he became suspicious when a squad car went by. He then escorted Brooks outside.
“I said, ‘I saw a squad car go by. I’m not comfortable. I need you to leave,’” Rider said. “And he listened to me. He said, ‘OK.’”
The next video on the Ring camera shows Rider and Brooks exiting the home, with Brooks wearing a jacket the homeowner gave him.
A neighbor saw them and called 911.
“I knew something was out of the ordinary and not right, so I immediately went up my driveway and called 911,” the neighbor told Inside Edition. “I said, ‘The man that you’re looking for in Waukesha is at my neighbor’s house.”
Brooks was still on the porch when police cornered him. Then they questioned Rider, who told them he did not know Brooks.
More details are emerging about the victims of the massacre, including three members of the Dancing Grannies troupe.
The governor of Wisconsin has ordered flags at half staff on the day of each victim's funeral.
