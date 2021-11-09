Authorities in Missouri say they may have a serial killer in custody. Twenty-five-year-old Perez Reed was arrested on a federal charge of interstate transport of a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

The FBI said when agents arrested him in Independence, he was carrying a 40-caliber firearm consistent with the weapon used in six shootings in Missouri and Kansas. Four of those shootings were fatal.

“The 40-caliber handgun in possession of the defendant also matched additional casings located at the scene of multiple homicides in the city of St. Louis,” Wesley Bell, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, said in a press conference. “As well as in Kansas City, Kansas, which the FBI can elaborate on.”

An affidavit states surveillance video from a Kansas City crime scene showed the victim with a man who had a crescent moon tattoo on his forehead, just like the tattoo Reed had in his previous mug shots.

It also states that Reed denied hurting anybody in his interview with investigators.

The prosecuting attorney in St. Louis has also charged him with two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges.

A judge has set the bond at $2 million.

