The Dancing Grannies have marched again ever after dealing with tragedy, and the crowd at the Franklin, Wisconsin, Christmas parade welcomed the women with cheers.

This is their first public appearance since a suspect drove a vehicle through the Waukesha parade route and killed three of their dancing members and one of their husbands.

In honor of the four lost, the troop carried a new sign and wore shirts bearing their names.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies started as an exercise class and have been performing dance and pom-pom routines together since 1984.

Even amid their sorrow, the Dancing Grannies linked arms and made crowds smile once again.

Related Stories