'Dancing Grannies' Wear Shirts Bearing Names of Their Members Killed in Waukesha Parade Tragedy During Routine

Inspirational
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:53 AM PST, December 7, 2021

This is their first public appearance since a suspect drove a vehicle through the Waukesha parade route and killed four of their family.

The Dancing Grannies have marched again ever after dealing with tragedy, and the crowd at the Franklin, Wisconsin, Christmas parade welcomed the women with cheers.

This is their first public appearance since a suspect drove a vehicle through the Waukesha parade route and killed three of their dancing members and one of their husbands.

In honor of the four lost, the troop carried a new sign and wore shirts bearing their names. 

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies started as an exercise class and have been performing dance and pom-pom routines together since 1984. 

Even amid their sorrow, the Dancing Grannies linked arms and made crowds smile once again.

Related Stories

19-Year-Old Wisconsin Rapper Big Wan Fatally Shot in Home
Wisconsin Bartender Saves Choking Coworker With Imperfect Heimlich Maneuver
Body Cam Footage Released in Arrest of 3 Black Children and 1 Adult Selling Candy Door to Door in Wisconsin
At Least 5 Dead and Over 40 Injured After Red SUV Plows Through Wisconsin Holiday ParadeNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine
Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine
1

Prince William Shares His Family's Music-Filled Morning Routine

Royals
James and Jennifer Crumbley May Have Been Trying to Flee to Canada When They Were Captured, Sheriff Says
James and Jennifer Crumbley May Have Been Trying to Flee to Canada When They Were Captured, Sheriff Says
2

James and Jennifer Crumbley May Have Been Trying to Flee to Canada When They Were Captured, Sheriff Says

Crime
Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity
Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity
3

Man Who Got COVID-19 Omicron Variant After Anime Convention Says Being Vaccinated Lessened Severity

Health
Crater Left After Mysterious Boom on Long Island's Great South Bay
Crater Left After Mysterious Boom on Long Island's Great South Bay
4

Crater Left After Mysterious Boom on Long Island's Great South Bay

Offbeat
Half-Brother Charged in 2001 Cold Case Murder, Thanks to DNA Found Inside a Conch Shell: Prosecutors
Half-Brother Charged in 2001 Cold Case Murder, Thanks to DNA Found Inside a Conch Shell: Prosecutors
5

Half-Brother Charged in 2001 Cold Case Murder, Thanks to DNA Found Inside a Conch Shell: Prosecutors

Crime