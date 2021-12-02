19-Year-Old Wisconsin Rapper Big Wan Fatally Shot in Home
Big Wan, whose legal name was Dewan Turner, started recording hip-hop tracks when he was 11 or 12 years old
Big Wan, A 19-year-old rising rapper from Wisconsin, has died.
The artist was reportedly shot and killed in a house he shared with his mother and grandmother.
Big Wan, whose legal name was Dewan Turner, started recording hip-hop tracks when he was 11 or 12 years old, according to a family friend.
He was recently profiled in Pitchfork as part of Milwaukee’s hip-hop community. They said Big Wan had “a sharp ear for production” and was “behind some of the most fun rap” in the city.
Milwaukee Police said in a statement that shots were fired into Big Wan’s home.
Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and they are currently looking for unknown suspects.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years LaterInspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' HouseEntertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months AgoCrime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver ScreenEntertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'Crime