19-Year-Old Wisconsin Rapper Big Wan Fatally Shot in Home

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:05 PM PST, December 2, 2021

Big Wan, whose legal name was Dewan Turner, started recording hip-hop tracks when he was 11 or 12 years old

Big Wan, A 19-year-old rising rapper from Wisconsin, has died.

The artist was reportedly shot and killed in a house he shared with his mother and grandmother.

Big Wan, whose legal name was Dewan Turner, started recording hip-hop tracks when he was 11 or 12 years old, according to a family friend. 

He was recently profiled in Pitchfork as part of Milwaukee’s hip-hop community. They said Big Wan had “a sharp ear for production” and was “behind some of the most fun rap” in the city.

Milwaukee Police said in a statement that shots were fired into Big Wan’s home.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and they are currently looking for unknown suspects.

Related Stories

YNT Juan, 17-Year-Old Rapper From Connecticut, Killed in Parked Car
Tributes Light Up Social Media for Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob, Dead at 51
Rapper DMX Dead at 50 One Week After Suffering 'Catastrophic' Heart Attack
Rapper Young Dolph Reportedly Shot and Killed at Cookie Shop in MemphisCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
1

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later

Inspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
2

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
3

Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago

Crime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
4

'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen

Entertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
5

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Crime