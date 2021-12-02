Big Wan, A 19-year-old rising rapper from Wisconsin, has died.

The artist was reportedly shot and killed in a house he shared with his mother and grandmother.

Big Wan, whose legal name was Dewan Turner, started recording hip-hop tracks when he was 11 or 12 years old, according to a family friend.

He was recently profiled in Pitchfork as part of Milwaukee’s hip-hop community. They said Big Wan had “a sharp ear for production” and was “behind some of the most fun rap” in the city.

Milwaukee Police said in a statement that shots were fired into Big Wan’s home.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and they are currently looking for unknown suspects.

