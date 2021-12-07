'Dancing Grannies' March Again After Waukesha Parade Tragedy
Sharon Millard, a member of the troupe, tells Inside Edition it was “heartwarming” to be back out after the tragedy.
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies have reunited for the first time since members were killed when an SUV plowed into a holiday event in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
With arms linked and wearing matching shirts to honor their fallen members, the grannies put on a brave face as crowds cheered them on.
Just two weeks ago, a red SUV plowed into the group during the Christmas parade, killing three elderly members and a husband who was accompanying them.
Suspect Darrell Brooks is facing six counts of homicide.
The beloved group has been a popular presence in parades for nearly 40 years.
Sharon Millard, a member of the troupe, said it was “heartwarming” to be back out after the tragedy.
Millard says it sends the message, “That we can preserve through this, that we can continue. We will be stronger than ever now."
