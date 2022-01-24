8-Year-Old Girl New to Chicago Dies After Being Shot in Head by Stray Bullet While Walking With Mom: Report
The target of the shooting that killed Melissa Ortega was a known gang member, according to authorities.
An 8-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet while walking in Chicago with her mom over the weekend, according to reports.
Melissa Ortega was shot in the head by one of several rounds fired by a male suspect toward another alleged gang member just before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Melissa was rushed to the hospital where she died. The man who was the target of the shooting is in critical condition, the paper reported.
A witness told CBS Chicago that he heard several gunshots before helping the girl
“I heard the mother screaming for help,” Oscar Guevara told the station. “I had [a] cover, and we put it over her to keep her warm. But there was really nothing we could do.”
Police found 13 shell casing at the scene, according to a police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. No arrests have been made yet.
Melissa's family moved to the U.S. from Mexico in August.
“They were both excited to start a new life in Chicago and build their American Dream,” Melissa's loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page. "I am asking that you please help fund her funeral expenses. She will be buried in her home town, Los Sauces, Tabasco, Zacatecas, Mexico."
As of Monday, more than $52,000 has been raised.
