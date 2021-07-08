San Diego Child Dies From Accidental Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

A young California boy is being mourned after dying from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Max Mendoza, 12, was taken to a local hospital after accidentally firing a gun that his friend brought to a sleepover.

The two boys were near the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex in the neighborhood of Chula Vista near San Diego, California.

"He was charming and funny. He had a heart twice the size of the average kid. He was always willing to share whatever little he had with his classmates even if they weren't his closest friends," the GoFundMe page created by a family member read.

"Max was a kind hearted kid. He was willing to step up and help anyone at any time. He had a million dollar smile. He greeted everyone he saw with his giant smile and lived life with a positive attitude."

Nearly $11,000 of the fundraiser's $25,000 has so far been raised.

The Chula Vista Police Department said in a press release they have identified and questioned the boy who allegedly brought the gun to Mendoza's home. Investigators are working to determine who the owner of the weapon is and how the boy, whose name is not being released, obtained it.

Anyone with additional information into the ongoing investigation is being asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Related Stories