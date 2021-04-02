Georgia High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead During Target Practice With Friends, Police Say

A 17-year-old girl set to graduate high school in May was accidentally shot by a friend during target practice, ABC News reported.

Candace Chrazan, who was a senior at Mount Zion High School, was at a friend's house on Tuesday night around 8 p.m. in Bowdon Junction Road when she was shot and killed, according to a statement by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said they are still investigating the death and have not determined whether any charges will be filed. Law enforcement officials have not announced who owned the gun, ABC News reported.

“This remains an open and active investigation and all parties involved in this horrific tragedy are cooperating,” said the sheriff’s office, which is working with the District Attorneys Office.

Ashley Husley with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office called the tragedy “heartbreaking,” and asked that “everyone keep her and her family in their prayers and thoughts," Atlanta WSB-TV News 2 reported.

“It was just a couple of friends out in the back yard, from what we have been told, possibly doing target practice with a pistol,” Husley said. "And ultimately it resulted in Candace’s death."

Chrazan, who had reportedly just picked up her cap and gown, was getting ready to graduate high school. The school district released a statement that they were "deeply saddened about the loss of a promising student" and had grief counselors available for those who needed it, WSB reported.

On the Facebook page of Mount Zion Eagle Bands, a group which Chrazan was a part of, a message was posted in memory of the promising teen. "Eagle Always An Eagle. Rest in Peace Candace Chrazan."

"I have struggled with how to word a post and while I have tried multiple times this morning I am still coming up with few words for this tragedy," Scott Jones wrote in a March 31 post notifying the members. "The MZ Eagle Band program and MZ community suffered a terrible loss yesterday. A former student of mine and a current student of Mr. Jones' passed away last night. It is hard to believe that this has happened and it's something for which we can never be prepared."

A GoFundMe page was created to assist the family with funeral costs. Tiffany Cantrell, who organized the fundraiser, said in the post that Chazran's family did not have life insurance for their daughter and asked for the support of others.

“As we all grieve it's time for Eagle Nation to rise up and support a family that has always supported us, Cantrell wrote. “If you can only donate $1 dollar please please do so. It all adds up. Let's help put this beautiful young lady to rest and give her family peace of mind.”

As of Friday, $6,495 of their $25,000 goal had been raised.

RELATED STORIES