Child Among 4 Dead in Orange, California, Shooting | Inside Edition

Child Among 4 Dead in Orange, California, Shooting

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 11:41 AM PDT, April 01, 2021

The suspected shooter is critically wounded and being treated at a local hospital. Police are still investigating a possible motive.

A small Southern California city is shaken after four people, including a child, were killed and another two injured in a shooting, according to authorities. Among those injured is the suspected shooter, police said.

Officers at the Orange Police Department were called into an active shooting Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at a business complex in the city of Orange, where they discovered multiple victims at the scene, police said. No officers were injured.

The shooting took place on two levels of the building. Several businesses are inside the complex, including an insurance office and a phone-repair store, according to reports.

"Well, I can tell you, Orange is a very safe city and we don't have stuff like this that happens very often. It's been many, many years before we had an incident like this happen," Lieutenant Jennifer Amat of the Orange Police Department said at a press conference. 

One woman is currently in critical condition at being treated at a local hospital. 

The suspect has not been publicly identified but is in the hospital being treated for a gunshot wound. There was no initial understanding of the suspect's motive, CBS News reported.

"It's a very tragic incident and we're doing our very best to make sure that it's investigated thoroughly," Amat added.

The shooting in Orange was the deadliest mass shooting in the city since 1997 that left four workers and the gunman dead, according to NBC.

RELATED STORIES

Pack of Comfort Dogs Helps Boulder Community Heal in Wake of Shooting
Man Who Livestreamed Boulder Shooting on YouTube Speaks Out: ‘It Shook Me Up’
Former Special Olympics Athlete, Local Business Owner Among Those Killed in Boulder Shooting
Man Who Livestreamed Boulder Grocery Store Shooting on Why He Kept FilmingCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Who Killed Anthony Merriett? Film Maker Shot Dead While Working on Anti-Gun Violence Video in Philadelphia
1

Who Killed Anthony Merriett? Film Maker Shot Dead While Working on Anti-Gun Violence Video in Philadelphia

Crime
8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It
2

8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on It

Offbeat
7-Year-Old Boy Charged With Rape in New York: Report
3

7-Year-Old Boy Charged With Rape in New York: Report

Crime
Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design
4

Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design

Entertainment
Florida Mom Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Speeding Dad Is Pulled Over on Way to Hospital
5

Florida Mom Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Speeding Dad Is Pulled Over on Way to Hospital

Inspirational