A team of comfort dogs traveled to Boulder this week to give “comfort” and help the community heal in wake of the deadly shooting that killed 10 people on Monday.

Cubbie, Eddie, Moses, Katie, Devorah and Joanna traveled around the city to spots where community members gathered to remember the victims of the senseless tragedy. One of their stops was at King Soopers, the grocery store where the shooting took place, Patch reported.

The dogs sniffed, smiled and gave hugs to those that needed it. Family members, friends, and first responders greeted the dogs with open arms.

The Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry sent the pups from its Fort Collins and Nebraska location. The pups are all part of a program that helps heal individuals who have suffered a loss. The organization placed 10 hearts and crosses outside of the fence that surrounds the grocery store.

RELATED STORIES