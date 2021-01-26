President Biden's Dogs Have Fun on the White House Lawn for the 1st Time

There’s a new dog in town — well, dogs. President Joe Biden’s dog Major is making history as the first shelter dog to live in the White House. Major, a 2-year-old German German Shepherd who was adopted from the Delaware Humane Association, and Biden’s other German Shepherd, Champ, were running outside on the White House Lawn on Monday, ABC News reported.

The dogs reportedly arrived at the White House on Sunday from Delaware, and it seems as though they area already getting settled in, according to first lady Jill Biden’s office.

"Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn,” the office said in a statement

The two pups are the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obamas. Former President Trump was the first president in 100 years not to have a dog, the Washington Post reported.

The Biden family also told CBS News in November that they planned to get a cat. It’s not clear if they have gotten the cat yet, but the feline is set to be the first cat in the executive mansion since President George W. Bush.

Bush had a cat named India.

