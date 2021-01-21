Biden Administration Changes Contact Form to Allow Users to Pick Their Pronouns

So far, the Biden administration is walking-the-talk. Among President Joe Biden's promises, LGBTQ advocacy has been at the forefront. So as part of the remodeling of the White House website, which is something that happens between every presidential transition, users are now able to indicate their pronouns on a list including options including she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation were the first to call attention to edits on the White House's website, CBS News reported.

People can also choose their own prefixes as either Mr., Ms., Mrs., Dr., Mx., other, or none.

As part of the website's additional revisions, including a complete update on the White Houses priorities page. Among topics, the list now includes COVID-19, climate, racial equality, economy, health care, immigration and restoring America's global standing.

Not only that, but the entire website can be translated into Spanish by clicking a blue "Español" button at the bottom of every page.

"This is great progress! Next add an open text figure to further this inclusive effort!" One user wrote.

"I don't know why but this makes me cry I'm crying right now I'm so happy," another user wrote.

Biden elected Dr. Rachel Levine into his cabinet as Assistant Secretary of Health. When elected, Levine will be the first and highest-ranking openly transgender federal official.

Through the Equality Act, Biden has promised that in his first 100 days he will push for more LGBTQ protections. This includes a vow to repeal the transgender military ban that President Trump enacted.

