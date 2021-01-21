Here Are all the Red Carpet-Worthy Moments From President Joe Biden's Inauguration

As President Joe Biden and his team arrived at the White House Wednesday, all eyes were on his family and their impeccable taste in fashion.

Most notably, Dr. Jill Biden won high remarks, wearing a white ensemble embroidered with all of the state flowers.

His 39-year-old daughter Ashley, the only child he had with Dr. Jill Biden, wore a fitted tuxedo with heels, complete with an undone bowtie.

Naomi, 26, Biden’s eldest grandchild and son Hunter Biden’s oldest daughter, wore a matching purple dress and heels. Naomi’s younger sister, 20-year-old Finnegan, sparkled in a sequined coral dress with black straps.

Maisy, 19, Hunter’s youngest, boldly paired a Rodarte gown with sneakers.

The late-Beau Biden’s daughter, 16-year-old Natalie, was also in attendance and stunned in a glittering gold Markarian dress with a scoop neckline.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris stood out in an all-black sequined dress underneath a tuxedo-inspired coat.

Her stepdaughter, 21-year-old Ella Emhoff, went viral on Twitter moments after her appearance for her fashion forward Miu Miu coat and custom Batsheva dress – which makes it no surprise that she is currently studying at the Parson’s School of Design in New York City.

Harris’ great-nieces, however, stole the show in their custom-made cuddly leopard print coats – a tribute to a coat Harris herself wore as a child.

