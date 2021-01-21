Between Giggles, Kamala Harris Swears In 3 Senators on 1st Day as Vice President of US

Kamala Harris was all giddy on Wednesday when she swore in three new senators –– among one of her first vice-presidential tasks. Harris, 56, read aloud her own name when introducing the man who will be replacing her role as a senator in the Golden State, as she steps in as Biden's right-hand woman.

The vice-president read the formal legislation –– between giggles –– announcing Sen. Alex Padilla as her replacement. She read that Padilla was being sworn in as California's next senator in order "to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California."

She laughed after and added, "yeah, that was very weird."

Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, defeating a fellow Democrat. Padilla was sworn in as the country's first Latino to represent the state of California in the U.S. Senate, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“It breaks my heart to not have my family at my side when I raise my right hand. It’s a big moment,” Padilla said in an interview with the Times. “It was tricky enough trying to think through how do we travel as a family cross-country during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay healthy. But with the events of the 6th and the security measures being put in place, it just made sense for the family to stay back.”

Also newly elected Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock were sworn in. Both senators are Democrats, and both won in a contentious runoff election in January.

Because of these three Democrats, the party now makes the senate an even 50-50 split –– with Harris as the tie-breaking vote when that may occur.

RELATED STORIES

Amanda Gorman's Stirring Poem, Kamala Harris's Historic Swearing In Among Inauguration's Memorable Moments

Inauguration 2021: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Sworn In as 46th President and 49th Vice President of US

Here’s Where Some of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Ancestors Are From