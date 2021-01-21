Where Was Barron Trump as Former First Family Left White House?

As the Trump’s exited the White House for the final time and Donald gave his final speech as president at Andrews Air Force base surrounded by some supporters and members of his family, many asked, where was his youngest son Barron?

Following his speech, Trump greeting his children and their spouses but Barron was nowhere to be seen as his father and mother boarded on Air Force One for the final time

Inside Edition has learned that Barron was already aboard Air Force One, opting to quietly slip onto the plane and skip his dad’s final presidential speech.

Even when Air Force One landed in Florida, the Trumps other family members stepped off the plane for the motorcade to Mar-a-Lago but Barron was still nowhere to be seen. Barron apparently had disembarked from the rear of the plane and onto another set of stairs.

The Trumps will be living in Florida full time instead of their native New York City, including Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared, who have leased a condo in a building that boasts Miami's toniest address. The pyramid shaped building has just 16 apartments and a slew of amenities. The Wall Street Journal reports the penthouse in the building was recently sold for $33 million.

