Biden Works to Battle COVID-19 Without Inherited Vaccine Plan as Death Toll Soars

President Joe Biden has put a new team in place as at the COVID-19 death toll in America soars.

CDC Chief Robert Redfield has been replaced by Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Jerome Adams has been replaced with Vivek Murthy. The pair will join Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was promoted to Biden’s top medical advisor.

The COVID-19 death toll in America has surpassed 400,000 in the U.S., and according to CNN, Biden is inheriting no COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan from the Trump administration. The Biden administration is having to build it all from scratch.

New York State closed down many of its vaccine centers due to the shortage on Thursday. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the dosages would run out by Friday.

“We need more now,” de Blasio said.

Areas of California, where the coronavirus in some cities is raging, are also running low on the vaccine. Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University of Public Health, said this is occurring because a combination of “poor planning and overselling what kind of stockpiles they had actually built up for the country.”

Walensky, Biden's pick for the CDC Chief, spoke to Savannah Guthrie Thursday about vaccine supply issues.

"We really need to... expand our (vaccine) eligibility so it fits with the vaccine supply," Walensky said.

The CDC has said the COVID-19 death toll could top 500,000 in the U.S. by mid-February.

