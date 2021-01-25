Miami Heat to Let Fans Attend Games, But COVID-Sniffing Dogs Will Have to Clear Them First

Coronavirus-sniffing dogs will make it possible for a limited number of fans to attend Miami Heat games again. The plan, which has been in the works for months, is to use highly trained dogs to sniff out infected people at the American Airlines Arena, the Associated Press reported.

The fans will reportedly include mostly family and friends of the players, according to reports. They will be able to attend beginning this week, but the dogs will have to sniff them first in a screening area.

The dogs are trained to walk by if the people do not have COVID-19, and to sit down if it detects someone with the virus, according to the AP report.

“Researchers are finding that specially trained dogs can detect COVID on humans quickly and accurately," Matthew Jafarian, the Heat's executive vice president for business strategy, told the outlet.

