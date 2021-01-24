Loyal Dog Breaks Out Of Home, Waits for Her Human Outside Hospital

Now that’s a true friend.

Boncuk the dog waited faithfully outside a hospital where her human was being treated. The heartwarming vigil happened in the northern Turkish city of Trabzon.

It started when Boncuk witnessed her owner being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The loyal canine chased after the ambulance, and waited outside the doors of the facility.

When her human family took her home, she busted out and went right back to the medical center. “She runs away from home and comes here, all by herself,” said her owner’s daughter.

The little white dog waited from morning til night, hoping to see her friend.

When owner Cemal was well enough to go outside, the two had a sweet reunion. “She's very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly," he told reporters.

Cemal has now been discharged from the hospital. Now he and Boncuk are back home, together.

