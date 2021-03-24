Man Who Livestreamed Boulder Shooting on YouTube Speaks Out: ‘It Shook Me Up’
Dean Schiller was there to meet his friend, Denny Stong, an employee who was among the 10 victims of the shooting.
The citizen journalist who live streamed the Monday mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket is speaking out to Inside Edition. Dean Schiller says he was about to buy lunch at King Soopers with his friend, Denny Stong, a 20-year-old employee who died in the shooting, when he heard gunfire.
"I don’t think there’s anything that can prepare you, really, for seeing what I saw,” Schiller said. “It sounded like, ‘Pow. Pow. Pow.’ And I heard those first three with just a few seconds in between each shot. It shook me up a little bit when I heard those shots.”
For the next hour, Schiller kept recording, capturing every moment for his YouTube channel. Cops rammed the supermarket wall and smashed windows to find the gunman. Schiller was still streaming when the accused killer was brought out by police.
Only later did Schiller discover that Stong was among the 10 victims.
“I’m glad I was there to capture this, but I’d give it all back. I’d trade it in a heartbeat to have Denny and all those people back,” Schiller said.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Stong’s family.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Boulder Grocery Store Shooting Suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa Prone to Anger and Delusions, Official SaysCrime
Legendary Actor Michael Landon's Daughter Sends Out Plea for Help Locating Cherished SouvenirNews
Queen Elizabeth II’s Granddaughter Zara Tindall Delivers Baby on Bathroom FloorRoyals
2 Spring Breakers Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Raping Woman Found Dead in Miami Hotel RoomCrime
COVID-19 Survivor Who Was on Ventilator for 8 Weeks Celebrates Christmas in March With FamilyInspirational