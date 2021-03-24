Man Who Livestreamed Boulder Shooting on YouTube Speaks Out: ‘It Shook Me Up’

The citizen journalist who live streamed the Monday mass shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket is speaking out to Inside Edition. Dean Schiller says he was about to buy lunch at King Soopers with his friend, Denny Stong, a 20-year-old employee who died in the shooting, when he heard gunfire.

"I don’t think there’s anything that can prepare you, really, for seeing what I saw,” Schiller said. “It sounded like, ‘Pow. Pow. Pow.’ And I heard those first three with just a few seconds in between each shot. It shook me up a little bit when I heard those shots.”

For the next hour, Schiller kept recording, capturing every moment for his YouTube channel. Cops rammed the supermarket wall and smashed windows to find the gunman. Schiller was still streaming when the accused killer was brought out by police.

Only later did Schiller discover that Stong was among the 10 victims.

“I’m glad I was there to capture this, but I’d give it all back. I’d trade it in a heartbeat to have Denny and all those people back,” Schiller said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Stong’s family.

