Woman Arrested for Stabbing Dog in Chicago While Teen Was Walking the Family Pet: Cops
Jeanette Olivo, 61, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly attacking Bebe the chihuahua, according to the Chicago Police Department.
A Chicago woman was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing a dog multiple times while a teenager was walking the family pet, cops said.
Jeanette Olivo, 61, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Chicago Police Department.
The dog, a pet chihuahua named Bebe, and her 15-year-old owner were out walking Monday when Olivo allegedly stabbed the dog "without warning or provocation," cops said the teen told them, WGN9 reported.
The teen and wounded dog ran away but Olivo allegedly then chased the teenager and attacked the dog again, stabbing it multiple times, according to WGN9.
Olivo reportedly dropped the knife and was subdued by the teen’s father, who restrained her until officers arrived, according to Fox 13.
The family said Bebe survived the stabbing and is making a recovery, WGN9 reported.
"He's doing great. He's eating good," the dog's owner told ABC7 Chicago. "He was even barking with the other dogs, so that's a good sign to them."
It remains unclear if Olivo has posted bond, entered a plea or obtained legal representation.
According to police records, Olivo was been previously arrested numerous times, including on Dec. 10 for an unrelated charge.
