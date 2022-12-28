A Florida man allegedly told investigators that "voodoo" made him sexually assault a 13-year-old girl and make her pregnant, authorities said.

Jean Innocent, 41, was arrested earlier this month after the girl told West Palm Beach Sheriff's she had been raped four times by Jean Innocent since she underwent abdominal surgery in July 2020, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Palm Beach County.

The child had been brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center on Dec. 19, complaining of abdominal pain, deputies said. An exam determined she was about six-weeks pregnant, the affidavit said.

Innocent was arrested later that day and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a child, one charge of incest, and one count of impregnating a child, according to online court records. Innocent is being held without bail at the Palm Beach County Jail, prisoner records showed.

His first court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

Authorities have not said what led them to file an incest charge.

Innocent allegedly told investigators during questioning that "he believes voodoo caused him to have sexual intercourse with" the victim, the affidavit said. "He further claimed that he only remembered having penile vaginal intercourse with the victim on two separate occasions, with the first time happening approximately three months prior to his arrest," the affidavit claimed.

The child told investigators that in one incident, Innocent "pulled down her bottoms exposing her bare body and he pulled down his pants," the affidavit said. The girl said the alleged assault was painful and made her "feel weird," according to the affidavit.

The 13-year-old also said she cried and asked her alleged attacker to stop, the affidavit said.

