Police have released bodycam footage of officers arriving at the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered to deal with a noise complaint.

The video, from September 2, shows officers from the Moscow Police Department arrive at the house and speak with Xana Kernodle.

Kernodle, along with three other Idaho students, would be brutally murdered inside that same home just a few weeks later.

In the footage, police inform Kernodle that this is their second visit to the residence, and caution her against allowing a couple to continue playing music on her back porch.

One of the officers then reads Kernodle the riot act.

"Just so you understand, you could be getting a misdemeanor citation for this which means you have to go in front of a judge and explain why you couldn't keep the people in your house quiet," the officer can be heard telling Kernodle.

It has now been six weeks since four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their home near the school's campus, and there are still many questions but few answers.

The lack of developments coupled with the high-profile nature of the investigation has now resulted in hundreds of amateur investigators and sleuths trying to determine who murdered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

These theories have been hindering the investigation according to police, who say they are forced to spend valuable time answering questions about unfounded conspiracy theories.

“Tracking down rumors and quelling rumors about specific individuals or specific events that may or may not have happened is a huge distraction for investigators and oftentimes is the result of social media propagation,” Capt. Roger Lanier said earlier this month. “It is very, very frustrating to investigators and hard to stay on track.”

Very little information that has been made public, but authorities have assured the public that the case has not gone cold.

