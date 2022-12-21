It’s seemingly back to square one in the investigation into the murders of the four University of Idaho students, as far as any hopes that the abandoned car found in Oregon might be connected to the case were concerned.

The white Hyundai Elantra found abandoned in Eugene, Oregon, “is not believed to have any relation to the ongoing murder investigations,” police say.

The owner of the car has been identified as a woman who lives in Colorado. She told police the vehicle was abandoned after a collision. She has no known connection to Moscow, Idaho, or to housemates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle or Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, all of whom were found slain in the young women’s house on Nov. 13.

Goncalves’s family are among those expressing frustration with the apparent dead-end clue. Shannon Gray, an attorney representing Goncalves’s family, says the lead investigator on the case has only two years’ experience.

“We've been questioning some of their decisions and why they didn't release a general statement to the public within 24-48 hours about someone who might have had injuries to their forearms or hands,” Gray tells Inside Edition. “Those injuries will have been healed up by now, right?”

But cops are calling that armchair quarterbacking, saying those types of comments aren’t always helpful and that qualified people are working on the case.

There's mounting evidence that the house where the murders took place saw many parties where many students often came and went.

Bodycam video shows police answering a noise complaint there six weeks before the murders. A cop pours out a whole case of hard seltzer left at the door. He contacts Mogen, one of the victims, and gives her a stern warning.

“If I were you guys, I would probably just come home and make sure that whoever is partying here is keeping it down to a minimum. OK?” the officer says.

“Yea, we're going to kick all of them out,” Mogen replies.

“If I have to come back later tonight, there's going to be some citations given out. OK?” the cop says.

“OK. Very clear. Thank you,” Mogen replies.

Authorities say that so many people came and went could complicate the investigation from a forensic perspective, but that they are working on that.

