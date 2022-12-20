A new video has emerged that shows two of the four University of Idaho students hours before they were found dead in their beds.

Kaylee Gonclaves and Madison Mogen can be seen and heard in the video as they walk from the bar to a nearby food truck, where they were last seen at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 13. They and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found dead in their Moscow house hours later.

"Maddie! What did you say to Adam?" Kaylee says in the video.

Madison responds: "I told Adam everything."

Inside Edition spoke to Shannon Gray, the lawyer for the Goncalves family, about this mystery man. It turns out, his identity is not much of a mystery to them.

"I think the Adam they're referring to is the bartender at the corner bar," Gray tells Inside Edition.

Adam Lauda is a former high school basketball star who is close friends with Goncalves' ex-boyfriend. The two are roommates and fraternity brothers.

Adam is not a suspect in the investigation, according to police, nor is Kaylee's ex.

The man who can be seen in surveillance footage standing near Kaylee and Madison later that night on their way home from the bars has also been cleared, according to officers with the Moscow Police Department.

This video is yet another example of information about the case that is being discovered by citizen sleuths, the same people that the police department denounced last week.

Captain Roger Lanier urged anyone with questions to look at past news releases distributed by his department, and trust nothing else.

“Tracking down rumors and quelling rumors about specific individuals or specific events that may or may not have happened is a huge distraction for investigators and oftentimes is the result of social media propagation,” Lanier said. “It is very, very frustrating to investigators and hard to stay on track.”

Very little information has been made public, but authorities have assured the public that the case has not gone cold.

The lack of information, however, is a source of frustration for those interested in the case.

It has now been over a month since the four University of Idaho students were found brutally murdered in their home near the school's campus, and there are still many questions. This has resulted in hundreds of amateur investigators and sleuths trying to determine who murdered Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle and Chapin.

