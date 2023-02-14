Police in Minnesota are looking for a potentially armed and dangerous man who has been charged in a homicide case after he failed to make it to his initial trial appearance, according to reports.

Police say Ralph Leslie Apmann, 58, is believed to be carrying a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle around the Twin Cities area, according to KARE 11.

Apmann had been out on $150,000 bail after posting it in September 2021, according to Windom News.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and Windom Police Department say Apmann didn't appear in court for a trial where he's accused of killing a man in August 2021 outside a bar in Windom, according to KARE 11.

“Mr. Apmann posted bail after being charged in a homicide case, but failed to appear in court this morning, Feb. 13, 2023, for the trial. Apmann is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15 rifle. Investigators believe Apmann may be in the Twin Cities metro area. Ralph Leslie Apmann has a felony warrant for 2nd degree homicide and failure to appear for jury trial,” BCA and Windom Police Department said in a joint statement released Monday.

Officials are asking for anyone with information about Apmann's location to call 911. If seen, authorities say do not approach him.

Apmann is described as a white man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 230 pounds. He has hazel eyes and is bald, with a gray beard.

Schools in the area have also been put on a soft lockdown, according to CBS News.

Apmann is charged with second-degree murder without intent after prosecutors say he got into a fight with a man outside the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom, Minnesota, in August 2021, and allegedly choked the victim to death, according to The Globe.

The court proceedings against Apmann started last week. It’s the first murder trial to be held in Cottonwood County in at least 25 years, according to KROC.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Cottonwood County Courthouse for more information on the case and has not heard back.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Apmann's attorney for comment on this story and his client's trial and has not heard back.

