A Florida man was arrested in Kentucky after he allegedly fired a gun in a hotel after a couple refused to give him a lighter.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls about a possible active shooter at the hotel on Saturday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived they found one victim and were able to arrest the suspect, Robert Pannell, said officials.

Pannell, 55, allegedly assaulted a man and woman in the hotel's parking lot after they didn't give him a lighter. Pannell then entered the hotel and allegedly shot a female employee multiple times in her head and body, said police.

The gunshot victim was brought to the hospital and was kept alive so that she could donate her organs; she was announced deceased later that day, according to police. Her identity has not been released out of respect for her family’s wishes.

Police said Pannell was charged with first-degree murder.

Pannell is facing a number of charges by the sheriff’s office including first-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He also was charged with third-degree assault, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest by the Paducah Police, said officials.

Police are actively investigating the incident and more charges could be added or upgraded depending on what is discovered, according to officials.

Pannell is currently being held at the McCracken County jail on a bond of $2.5 million, according to jail records.

Related Stories