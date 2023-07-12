Tennessee Surgeon Fatally Shot by Patient in Exam Room: Cops

A surgeon outside Memphis, Tennessee, was fatally shot by a patient in an exam room Tuesday afternoon, according to reports.

Collierville Police said a health care worker, later identified as orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Mauck, was fatally shot by a patient in an exam room at the Campbell Clinic.

The Campbell Clinic is in Collierville, just 30 miles outside Memphis.

Cops say that a suspect fired a handgun before running from the clinic and was apprehended by police minutes later without incident.

Dr. Mauck was reportedly killed in front of patients and employees, The Independent reported.

A witness told WREG that a patient had been threatening to harm a clinic employee for the past week.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon following the incident and said that what occurred “appears to be a one-on-one interaction.”

Lane said the gunman spared the “many” patients and employees who were in the clinic at the time.

On Wednesday morning, police identified the suspect as Larry Pickens, 29, who was charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. His bond has been set at $1,200,000.

Collierville Police Department say they do not have any prior reports regarding Pickens and investigators are checking with other agencies to see if any prior reports have been filed on him.

Pickens is scheduled to be arraigned in the Collierville Town Court sometime Thursday, no time has been set yet.

Police have yet to reveal a motive for the shooting, which Lane described as “horrific.”

Dr. Mauck specialized in elbow, hand and wrist surgery and boasted a 4.9 rating among patients, according to the New York Post.

Dr. Mauck joined the Campbell Clinic staff in August 2012, six years after completing medical school training at the University of Tennessee-Memphis, the Post reported.

The deceased was also named one of Memphis Magazine’s 2023 Top Doctors List last week.

Campbell Clinic Orthopedics released a statement Tuesday and confirmed they had “experienced a single shooter event” at their Collierville health center.

“We are shocked and heartbroken to confirm the incident resulted in the tragic loss of one of our highly respected and beloved physicians, Dr Ben Mauck. We ask that you please lift his family in prayer,” they wrote. “We appreciate our local law enforcement officers who responded within minutes. We will continue to work closely with authorities as this remains an active investigation.”

Dr. Mauck is survived by his wife, Rhiannon Mauck, and their two young children.