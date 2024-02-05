Police in Tennessee have arrested a mother and daughter for attempted murder.

Pam Davis, 62, and her daughter Kelly Davis, 29, are accused of attacking David Davis, 59, husband of Pam and father of Kelly, with a frying pan and a knife, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Deputies arrived on the scene after Kelly called to report that she and her mother had been attacked by David at the family home in Ashland City, according to the affidavit. Ashland City is a suburb of Nashville located approximately 20 miles northwest of the state capital.

"Dispatch advised that the father tried to stab the complainant's mother and that he no longer has knife, and that he hit her mother in the head with a frying pan," says the affidavit.

While deputies were en route, David also called to report that he had been attacked, saying that "his wife and daughter hit him in the head with a frying pan and he ran away from them," according to the affidavit.

Upon arrival, deputies first encountered David "sitting on the front porch with blood all over the front of his body coming from his head," says the affidavit. Closer inspection showed that David had a "large and deep gash on the top of his head that was still actively bleeding."

David then said to officers that the previous night he "told his wife that he wanted a divorce and they got into a big argument," after which David said he went to sleep, according to the affidavit.

He told police that "this morning while he was sleeping, [he] was struck very hard in his head forcing him awake and noticed that his wife was hitting him in the head with a frying pan," according to the affidavit.

David told deputies he defended himself and eventually got away from his wife and daughter and ran to his neighbor's house.

After getting David into an EMS vehicle, deputies then entered the home to find two women, according to the affidavit.

"It appeared that Kelly had more and the worse injuries after observing several lacerations to the body and neck of Kelly," says the affidavit, which then noted that upon "further observation, every laceration found on Kelly was superficial/shallow lacerations, even the laceration of her neck."

Kelly went on to inform deputies that David "attacked her and her mother Pamela with a frying pan and a knife which started in David's bedroom," but said she escaped "by running out of the back door," according to the affidavit.

In her telling of the story, Kelly said that she and David got into a physical altercation the previous night after she confronted him about his alleged abuse of her mother, says the affidavit.

She then told deputies that the attack occurred about an hour prior.

"Kelly advised that David was screaming 'I don't want to hurt you' repeatedly and observed a knife in his left hand and began walking towards her with a quickened pace," says the affidavit. "Kelly advised she turned around to walked further into the living room when David grabbed her hair and forcefully escorted her into his room and pushed her onto the bed."

Then, Kelly said that her mother came into the room and hit David on the head three times with a frying pan, allowing the two to escape, according to the affidavit.

Investigators then spent two days combing through the crime scene and collecting evidence to make a determination in the case, resulting in the arrest of the mother and daughter.

The affidavit does not reveal how or why the two women were then charged with attempted murder however and not David.

Both women are now in custody and neither woman has legal representation at this time according to court records.