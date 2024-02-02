Police are searching for a California man following the murder of a single mother whose daughter was shot while trying to save her life.

Clint Edward Griffith is suspected of killing his girlfriend Sommer Kelly, 40, and then fleeing the scene, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office (SBSO).

He is also suspected of shooting Kelly's 18-year-old daughter, police said.

Cops discovered the grisly scene after a call came in reporting shots heard at a home in Apple Valley shortly after midnight on Tuesday, the SBSO said.

"When deputies arrived, they located Sommer Kelly, who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene," the SBSO said in a statement. "Kelly’s daughter was also found at the location with multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital, where she remains in stable condition."

Two days later, a suspect was identified in the case.

"Through the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Clint Edward Griffith," the SBSO said. "Griffith fled the scene before deputies arrived and his whereabouts are unknown. An arrest warrant has been issued for Griffith’s arrest."

The manhunt for Griffith is ongoing. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by citizens, the SBSO said.

Kelly's daughter remains in the hospital.

A GoFundMe created by Kelly's sister said that the teenager was shot three times while trying to protect her mother.

Kelly leaves behind four children, one of whom is autistic, according to her sister Brandy Tarin.

Tarin also said that three of the children where in the home and witnessed their mother's murder.