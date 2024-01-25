A Georgia mother is being charged with felony murder following the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says that deputies responded to a distress call from Uriha Ridge just before noon on Jan. 18, after the woman had spent the night alone in the woods with her two young children.

The three had been in the woods for close to 12 hours in conditions that included rain and temperatures that dropped to 18 degrees, according to a statement from the DCSO.

Both the 3-year-old girl and their brother, 7, were "minimally clothed" and "soaking wet" despite the "below-freezing temperatures," according to deputies who arrived on the scene.

The mother and both children were treated on the scene before being rushed to local hospitals, where the young child "expired due to what is believed to be exposure to the elements," says the DCSO statement.

The DCSO launched an investigation into the incident, and soon learned that Ridge had been staying at a nearby resort when she took her children into the woods at around midnight, according to the DCSO statement.

Investigators were also "able to determine that Uriha Ridge had been consuming illicit drugs before and during the time of being in the woods with her children," alleges the DCSO.

An arrest warrant obtained by Inside Edition Digital alleges that Ridge was "intoxicated on cocaine and marijuana" and the 3-year-old was dressed in nothing but a onesie.

Ridge also had a "cell phone with a properly charged battery" the entire time she was in the woods but did not call for help until almost 12 hours after she and the children left the room of the Fox Hall resort hotel where they had been staying, according to the DCSO statement.

The mother is now being held at the DCSO Jail without bond.

In addition to the felony murder charges, she is also facing two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and one count of possession of marijuana, according to arrest warrants.

She has yet to enter a plea or retain a lawyer.

Court records also show that Ridge had previously been charged with cruelty to children in both the first and second degree as well as public drunkenness and battery following an incident with her son in November 2022.

Ridge and prosecutors agreed to a deal that required she pay a $5,000 bond, live with her mother, refrain from drinking alcohol, attend parenting classes, and "remain law abiding," according to court documents.

She had her bond revoked in that case shortly after her arrest last week, according to court records.