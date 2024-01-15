The accusations are sickening.

A little girl has spent her entire life in and out of the hospital hooked up to tubes and monitors being told she is deathly ill.

Now, her mother Pamela Reed is charged with theft by deception after allegedly admitting to authorities that her daughter did not have cancer, and that she altered medical documents to say her daughter had leukemia, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Reed allegedly sent the medical documents to her daughter's school and used them to collect thousands of dollars in donations from individuals who wanted to help her daughter battle cancer, according to the probable cause affidavit.

She has yet to enter a plea at this time and remains in custody at the Noble County Jail in Ohio where her bond is set at $50,000. If convicted, she could face up to 18 months in prison.

It is reminding many of the sensational Gypsy Rose Blanchard case, the young woman who was just freed from prison after serving eight years for the murder of her abusive mother.

In the case of young Addey Rae, cops in Ohio say Pamela Reed lied to everyone by claiming her daughter suffered from leukemia, seizures and was blind in her right eye.

Reed even created a Facebook page asking for donations, which included a moving tribute that detailed little Addey’s medical triumphs and setbacks.

Police say the deranged scheme was uncovered by a school nurse who contacted authorities.

Prosecutor Jordan Croucher tells Inside Edition that it is an “interesting case,” and one that conjures many emotions.

“Thank goodness this poor child does not have cancer, but then that quickly pivots to a very in depth and thorough investigation,” says Croucher.

Here's where the story takes an ever stranger turn, though - Reed is not Addey’s biological mother. Shadow Harper is Addey’s mother.

Shadow explains to Inside Edition that she battled drug addiction after giving birth to Addey.

“At the time Pam was my best friend, my go to person,” says Shadow. “My addiction got bad. I signed Addey over to Pam so she would be safe.”

Shadow claims that while she was in rehab, Reed told her that Addey had cancer.

“She had all of these documents alleging she was sick and it was all made up,” says Shadow.

Reed even sent a photo showing Addey’s hair loss from what she claimed was her chemotherapy, alleges Shadow.

Shadow also shares a text she says Reed once sent her that said Addey had a new medical condition.

In the text, Reed allegedly says that Addey has a tumor in her ear that is causing the pain in her ear and head.

Shadow claims it all looked so believable because of the photos she says Reed took while having Addey tested for various diseases and medical conditions.

Shadow kicked drugs years ago and is now an EMT and a dive rescue specialist.

She gets emotional when asked if she has a message for Reed.

“I trusted you to take care of my kid, and I come to find out you are the one making her sick,” says Shadow. “I just don't see how you do this to somebody's kid.”

Shadow also says she is now in the process of trying to get her daughter back after giving her up for adoption.

“I’m going to try,” says Shadow. “I’m going to try my hardest. I’m not going to stop fighting.”