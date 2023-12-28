Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the young woman accused of murdering her abusive mother, was released from prison early Thursday morning.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition in which a parent fakes or exaggerates a child’s illness to get attention. In Blanchard’s case, her mother tried to convince everyone the girl suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

After years of unnecessary medical treatment, Blanchard got her then-boyfriend to stab her mother to death 17 times. They later posted a message to Facebook saying, “that ***** is dead.”

The boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. Blanchard was sentenced to ten years.

She later married a teacher who she met online from behind bars.

Now, at the age of 32, Blanchard was reportedly picked up by her husband in a Cadillac when she was released from prison in Missouri at 3:20 a.m.

Blanchard’s case has been featured several times on television and made into a Lifetime movie.

Lifetime has a three-part documentary called “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" premiering in January.

“This is quite sensory overload for her,” executive producer of the documentary Melissa Moore tells Inside Edition. “Her world has been beige and now it’s in color.”