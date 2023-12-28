Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:47 PM PST, December 28, 2023

“Her world has been beige and now it’s in color,” executive producer of Lifetime’s upcoming three-part documentary “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard” Melissa Moore tells Inside Edition.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the young woman accused of murdering her abusive mother, was released from prison early Thursday morning.

Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a condition in which a parent fakes or exaggerates a child’s illness to get attention. In Blanchard’s case, her mother tried to convince everyone the girl suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

After years of unnecessary medical treatment, Blanchard got her then-boyfriend to stab her mother to death 17 times. They later posted a message to Facebook saying, “that ***** is dead.”

The boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. Blanchard was sentenced to ten years.

She later married a teacher who she met online from behind bars.

Now, at the age of 32, Blanchard was reportedly picked up by her husband in a Cadillac when she was released from prison in Missouri at 3:20 a.m.

Blanchard’s case has been featured several times on television and made into a Lifetime movie.

Lifetime has a three-part documentary called “The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" premiering in January.

“This is quite sensory overload for her,” executive producer of the documentary Melissa Moore tells Inside Edition. “Her world has been beige and now it’s in color.”

Related Stories

Witness Hid and Called 911 During Teen's Fatal Gun Rampage: Affidavit
Teacher Had Sexual Contact, Pregnancy Scare With Boy, 13: Affidavit
Boy, 14, Kills Sister Then Shot by Brother, 15, on Xmas Eve: Sheriff
Charlie Sheen’s Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty for Allegedly Attacking HimEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Florida Man Throws Boy, 9, Into Bonfire Then Covers Him With Flaming Blanket to Rid Demon, Say Deputies
Florida Man Throws Boy, 9, Into Bonfire Then Covers Him With Flaming Blanket to Rid Demon, Say Deputies
1

Florida Man Throws Boy, 9, Into Bonfire Then Covers Him With Flaming Blanket to Rid Demon, Say Deputies

Crime
Resting in Space: For the Hereafter, Your Ashes Can Be Catapulted Into Skies Far, Far Away
Resting in Space: For the Hereafter, Your Ashes Can Be Catapulted Into Skies Far, Far Away
2

Resting in Space: For the Hereafter, Your Ashes Can Be Catapulted Into Skies Far, Far Away

Offbeat
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit
3

Texas Teacher Had Indecent Sexual Contact With Student, 13, Texted She Might be Pregnant: Arrest Affidavit

Crime
Florida Teen Who Rescued Drowning Woman Receives Full Scholarship
Florida Teen Who Rescued Drowning Woman Receives Full Scholarship
4

Florida Teen Who Rescued Drowning Woman Receives Full Scholarship

Inspirational
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops
5

New York Man Loses Tip of Nose After Road Rage Clash Between Relatives Erupts Into Violent Brawl, Say Cops

Crime
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
6

Illinois Man Kills Fiancée, Her 2 Teen Daughters and Her Unborn Grandchild in Brutal Murder-Suicide: Sheriff

Crime