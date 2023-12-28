New details are emerging about the Texas teen suspected of shooting two of his friends in the face over the holiday weekend.

Connor Hilton, 17, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm following the events of Dec. 23, when police arrived at his family home to find two teenage boys with life-threatening injuries according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

That affidavit also reveals that law enforcement was alerted to the shooting by a witness who hid out in a bathroom during the fatal rampage.

Sgt. Matthew Schmidt of the Friendswood Police Department spoke with that witness while escorting him to safety that night.

The witness said he heard two loud gunshots while in the bathroom, and chose to shelter in place there while calling the authorities, according to the affidavit.

Then, at some point after the shooting, the witness said that Hilton walked by the door to the bathroom crying and could be heard saying: "What have I done?"

Officers arrived to find Hilton speaking with an unidentified female on the street curb outside his home, according to the affidavit.

Hilton allegedly told police that there were two deceased teenage victims inside the home, and later confessed to the shootings according to the affidavit.

After being advised of his rights, Hilton allegedly said that he "thought about, and wanted to, commit a homicide for a long time," said the affidavit.

He allegedly said that he talked his mother into buying him a handgun and then invited over three friends with the thought of murdering them or taking his own life, according to the affidavit.

Hilton said that once he and some of the other teens were in the same room her allegedly shot his first victim, 18-year-old Ethan Riley, in "the left side of the head," said the affidavit.

He allegedly said that he then turned to his right and shot 19-year-old Benjamin Bliek "in the left side of the head," according to the affidavit.

The third victim Hilton allegedly spoke of shooting was the same witness hiding in the bathroom, said the affidavit

Police then arrested Hilton and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm as both victims were in critical condition at local hospitals, according to court records.

Jail records show that Hilton was released later that day after his family posted his $1 million bail but found himself back in custody on Christmas Day.

The second arrest came after Riley succumbed to his injuries, at which time prosecutors charged Hilton with murder and a judge ordered him held without bail.

Bliek remains in critical condition.

Lawyers for Hilton are already hard at work trying to prevent a jury from hearing any of the comments made by their client after his arrest.

In a motion filed this week, Hilton's defense team asked the court to "instruct the prosecution not to mention, allude to, or refer to, directly or indirectly, during any stage of this trial, including but not limited to the voir dire examination, opening statements, and the direct and cross-examination of any witness, the fact that the Defendant herein may have made a statement immediately after he was detained and/or arrested in this cause, to any law enforcement official or agent thereof, until such time as a hearing has been conducted out of the hearing of the jury to determine the admissibility of any such testimony."

The judge has yet to rule on that motion.

Lawyers for Hilton said that his mother did not purchase her son a gun as stated in the affidavit, but declined to comment further on the case at this time.

The teenager's family provided a statement to Inside Edition Digital.

"The parents of Connor Hilton cannot express enough their deepest condolences to the victims’ families who have been heavily on the Hiltons’ hearts and minds as they try to navigate this devastating situation," reads the statement. "The Hilton family wants to thank everyone who has reached out in love and support, including all who sent positive comments about Connor’s character and good nature in general. The family asks for continued prayers for everyone affected, especially the victims’ families."

Hilton remains in custody at the Galveston County Jail. His next court appearance will be in February.