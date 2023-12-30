Gypsy Rose Blanchard Celebrates Freedom After Serving 7 Years in Prison

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:48 AM PST, December 30, 2023

"I'm going into a new life and I'm newly married, and I'm going to have kids one day," she says.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrated her release from prison with a party thrown by her father and stepmother.

Blanchard served seven years behind bars after she and her previous boyfriend were convicted of murdering her abusive mother. The boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years.

Blanchard spent her first night of freedom at a hotel with her husband Ryan Anderson. She also found herself on the cover of People Magazine quoted saying, “I’m going into a new life and I’m newly married, and I’m going to have kids one day.”

Anderson, 37, is a special education teacher from Louisiana. He met Blanchard through a prison pen pal program. They were married in 2022 but were not permitted conjugal visits.

Anderson said he and Blanchard have planned their first real “romantic night out.”

“Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever,” he said.

Blanchard and Godejohn murdered Blanchard's mother, who had pushed Blanchard into convincing everyone the girl suffered from leukemia and muscular dystrophy even though she was healthy. A three-part Lifetime documentary about Blanchard’s case is set to debut next week. Cameras have been following Blanchard since her release.

Idaho House Where 4 College Students Were Murdered Is Torn Down

