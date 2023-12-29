Melania Trump Skips Holiday Festivities to Sit at Mother's Bedside Amid Health Struggles

Politics
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 8:05 AM PST, December 29, 2023

Fox News Digital reports that Melania's absence was due to her mother, who a source told the outlet "has been very sick in the hospital.

As per tradition, the Trump family rang in the holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach this year.

A group photo posted to social media shows Donald Trump surrounded by his family, including: Don Jr., his partner Kimberly Guilfoyle, and her son Ronan; daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner with their children Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore; daughter Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos; son Barron Trump; and Viktor Knavs.

Not present however is Viktor's daughter, Trump's third wife Melania Trump.

Fox News Digital reports that Melania's absence was due to her mother, who a source told the outlet "has been very sick in the hospital and Melania was by her side instead of at the party where the image was snapped. It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother.”

Melania has been seen out a few times over the past month, most notably at one of the funeral services for Rosalynn Carter, and is gearing up to start playing a bigger role in her husband's campaign with more public appearances in the coming months. 

 

