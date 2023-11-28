Friends, families, and the five living first ladies gathered in Georgia on Tuesday for the funeral of Rosalynn Carter.

Melania Trump led the procession of first ladies as they filed into church, followed by Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Dr. Jill Biden, the fifth and final member of the group, arrived just before the service started with her husband, President Joe Biden.

Last to arrive at the service was former President Jimmy Carter, who has been in hospice care since February. Carter, 99, arrived in a wheelchair and took his place next to the Bidens for his wife's memorial.

Never one to shy away from controversial or costly sartorial choices, Melania managed to cause a bit of a stir when she arrived in a gray tweed coat and skirt by Dior.

The look made her stand out among her constituents, all of whom were dressed entirely in black.

It is a choice that may very well have been meant to make a statement, according to Melania's former chief-of-staff Stephanie Grisham.

"I this it's very possible she is trying to stand out, she is known for not being out a whole lot," Grisham tells Inside Edition. "She basically been behind closed doors since they left the White House. She may be thinking: 'Hey, I am out, I am doing this with all the other former first ladies, I am sticking to tradition, I am doing what any first lady is supposed to do, but I'm also going to stand out,'"

Grisham then adds: "It wouldn't surprise me at all. She doesn't do anything without thinking it through."

The presence of the five first ladies was referenced in some of the eulogies throughout the service.

"Thank you all for coming and acknowledging this remarkable sisterhood that you share with my grandmother," said Carter's oldest grandson Jason, who also thanked Dr. Biden and Clinton for bringing their husbands to the service.

PBS NewsHour host Judy Woodruff, a close friend of Carter, also made note of the group, saying: "Rosalynn Carter would have loved that she brought all of you together on this day."

The service then concluded with a performance of "Imagine" from Garth Brooks and his wife, Tricia Yearwood.

Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest tomorrow at the family's private cemetery in Plains, Georgia, with only family and close friends in attendance.