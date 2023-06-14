Former President Donald Trump sang the praises of wife, Melania, in an interview this week.

Trump, who today turns 77, made these comments while appearing on Roger Stone's WABC radio program.

“She's a terrific person. She's a very beautiful person. As you know, she made a tremendous amount of money when she was very successful as a model," Trump told Stone about Melania. "And in a very low-key way, she doesn't care that much. She's got an attitude that's amazing. She's got a tremendous heart, but she takes things for what they are and she's just a very confident person. She doesn't need things like some people, they're always pushing themselves out there – she's the opposite.”

These comments come as Melania once again declined to join her husband for his arraignment, where he was joined by his wife's look-alike Margo Martin. She is a former press assistant who is now "Deputy Director of Communications for Save America and 45th President Donald J. Trump," according to her Twitter bio.

Trump's team also revealed that since his indictment, the former president raised $4.5 million, with $2.1 million coming from the Tuesday night event he hosted at his country club in New Jersey.

Meanwhile Trump's ardent followers turned on a reporter when she asked a question they did not like on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened when Trump arrived at the Versailles Cafe in Miami following his arraignment Tuesday. It was all pre-arranged and the restaurant was packed with Trump supporters.

That is the same crowd that heard a SkyTV journalists ask Trump: "Are ready to go to jail?"

That question prompted chorus of "boo," followed by the woman being removed from the venue by a handful of Trump supporters , including one man delivering very choice words to the woman.

Trump is facing 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of classified records, as well as six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation into the matter.

He entered a not guilty plea to all counts and was released but ordered not to speak to any witnesses in the case.

