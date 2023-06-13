Donald Trump entered a not guilty plea to 37 criminal counts in a federal courthouse on Tuesday.

Afterwards the former president was all smiles, despite making history as the first commander-in-chief face criminal charges after leaving office.

Trump had his son Eric by his side for the day, as well as his ever loyal valet, Walt Nauta.

Traffic shut down as he journeyed to the courthouse from his country club in Doral, and Trump took some time to post to social media.

"On my way to courthouse. Witch hunt," he wrote in one post.

He later posted: "One of the saddest days in the history of our country."

Trump entered the courthouse through an underground parking garage.

His fingerprints were then taken digitally, and he filled out a U.S. Marshal Service arrest form with plenty of intrusive questions about his mental and physical well-being.

Trump did not have to have his mugshot taken, so after that, he headed up to court.

He entered his plea and was released by the judge, who ruled that he would not be a flight risk.

Trump then headed out of the courthouse, where both his supporters and detractors had engaged in peaceful protests throughout the day.

He made one pitstop at a nearby Cuban restaurant, where he shook hands with a few supporters before boarding his jet and heading to New Jersey for a fundraiser

Trump will now be able to continue with his presidential campaign, but may soon find himself back in court in another state, with an indictment expected in Georgia as well in the coming weeks.

