Donald Trump Arraignment: MAGA Protests and a Bomb Threat Investigation Outside Miami Courthouse

Crowds have descended upon the federal courthouse in Miami hours before Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

By 11 a.m., a large group of MAGA supporters gathered together and chanted "We want Trump" in front of the courthouse, while the former president's detractors responded by chanting "Trump's a dick."

Police meanwhile cleared a large area to investigate a potential bomb threat after discovering that a television had been affixed to a pole outside the courthouse with a note that read “the Communist controlled news media.”

Officers removed the television and then reopened the area.

At the same time, some of his supporters have taken to message boards boasting about the chaos they will allegedly unleash.

“MAGA will make Waco look like a tea party,” a user with the screen name 1776take2 wrote on The Donald, a Trump-centric message board. "I used to laugh when my mom said that she was afraid if she registered Republican she may be arrested one day. I’m not laughing any more. Just buying more ammo."

Vice reports that another post included a photo of Attorney General Merrick Garland and read: “America cannot allow this cowardly thug to destroy our democracy. This is what the Second Amendment was made for. Buy a gun or help organize your local militia today.”

There were few members of law enforcement outside the courthouse on Tuesday, and the streets around the building remained open. Areas that were closed off to the public were marked with yellow police tape rather than barricades.

Trump supporters who arrived early carried signs, and one opined that the charges against Trump were a ploy to prevent him from running in the upcoming election.

Also posting ominous messages ahead of Trump's appearance is Kimberly Guilfoyle, longtime girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

"Retribution is coming," wrote Guilfoyle on social media.

Trump is facing 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of classified records, as well as six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation into the matter.

The indictment alleges that Trump stored boxes of classified documents in several rooms at Mar-a Lago.

Photographs included with the indictment showed these alleged boxes on the stage in the ballroom, basement, a bathroom and even in a shower at the private Palm Beach club.

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tells Inside Edition that the documents seen in that bathroom photo would have been easily accessible by members of the club

"The Lake Room is used often for guests who play bridge there, they will play little poker games there," says Grisham. "It sits right next to the outdoor croquet ball set and so people if they need to use the restroom can go inside and use it."

The indictment alleges that these documents outlined U.S. military capability as well as that of our allies; the military vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies; and details about the nuclear program.

DONALD TRUMP FEDERAL INDICTMENT

Prosecutors allegedly have a recording of Trump bragging about knowingly taking classified documents from the White House, according to the indictment.

New information is also emerging about Trump's alleged co-conspirator and trusted valet, Waltine Nauta.

The military veteran worked as Trump's Diet Coke valet at the White House and now serves as his personal assistant.

He is still by Trump's side even now.

Trump told supporters in Georgia over the weekend that the indictment is a "hoax," and vowed to beat the charges before adding: "They are not coming after me. They're coming after you - I'm just standing in their way. Here I am."

It is a line he has previously used when he finds himself in legal trouble.

Trump's legal team got a bit of a last-second makeover after the two lawyers set to defend him quit just hours before the indictment's release last week.

Trump will now be represented by Todd Blanche, who previously worked with his former campaign chair Paul Manafort and is part of the team of lawyers defending Trump in his New York legal battle.

Related Stories