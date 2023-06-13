The Trumps did not make patriarch Donald's arraignment inside a Miami federal courtroom on Tuesday a family affair.

Four out of Trump's five children did not attend the former president's first court hearing after being indicted by federal prosecutors last week. Only Eric Trump attended his father's arraignment. Trump's wife was not in attendance, either. Melania instead spent the day in New York City enjoying a little self-care as she stopped by the hairdresser and dentist.

Melania was also absent from step-granddaughter Arabella's bat mitzvah over the weekend in Miami. Trump reportedly attended but did not appear in any of the photos posted by his daughter Ivanka.

Those photo do show that the four oldest Trump children were all in attendance at that event along with their spouses.

That event took place at Trump's property in Doral, where Trump spent Monday night ahead of his court appearance.

The former president did get some support in court, though, in the form of Margo Martin.

Martin is a Melania look-alike and former press assistant who is now "Deputy Director of Communications for Save America and 45th President Donald J. Trump," according to her Twitter bio.

She looks so similar to Melania that Fox News reported that the former first lady had arrived at the hearing when Martin arrived to the federal court building.

This is the same mistake that the ladies of "The View" made last month during Trump's arraignment in New York, when Martin also joined her boss in court.

Trump is facing 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of classified records, as well as six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation into the matter.

He entered a not guilty plea to all counts and was released but ordered not to speak to any witnesses in the case.

After his release, Trump planned to fly to New Jersey for a fundraiser being held at the Bedminster Country Club.

