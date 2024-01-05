Gypsy Rose Blanchard is embracing her freedom and making rounds in a series of television interviews.

“I’m doing great. I’m in New York City for the first time,” Blanchard said on "The View."

Her husband, Ryan Anderson, sat in the audience. They met when he wrote to Blanchard in prison, where she was serving eight years for organizing the murder of her abusive mother.

“Thought she was beautiful and loved her story and the first page of my letter was telling her what her story meant to me,” Anderson said. “At the end, I said I’d love to talk to you more if possible, if not have a great life, here’s my email. A week later she emailed me.”

In the time since her release from prison last week, the 32-year-old amassed a large social media following. Experts say it could make her a millionaire.

Blanchard has 6.5 million followers on TikTok and 6 million on Instagram, where she has been posting selfies and details about her love life.

“On Brand” author Aliza Licht tells Inside Edition that Blanchard’s social media presence could continue to grow.

“She seems like an everyday regular girl next door,” Licht says. “People are there for it. She can command well over $100,000 per post right this minute and as she grows it’s gonna get even higher.

Blanchard said she is not interested in cashing in.

“Fame is not what I’m looking for. I don’t think that I’m doing anything that anybody else wouldn’t do. I’m being myself,” Blanchard told ABC News.