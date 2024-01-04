A defendant who jumped over a bench and attacked a judge in Nevada refused to appear in court to face additional charges Thursday.

Officials tell Inside Edition the defendant refused to walk through the tunnel system that links the courthouse to the jail where he is being held. Thursday's hearing has been rescheduled for next week.

“I think everybody would agree he’s definitely a threat. I mean I’ve been doing this for over four decades. I’ve seen fights in the courtrooms. I’ve seen outbursts, but this is one of a kind,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson tells Inside Edition

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Deobra Redden was being sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted battery.

Redden told Judge Mary Kay Holthus Wednesday he felt like he should not be sent to prison. The judge went on to note his long criminal history, including convictions for robberies and battery.

“I’m in a better place in my life,” the defendant told the judge.

However, Judge Holthus stood firm on her decision and rejected his request to be sentenced to probation. “I think it’s time he gets a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history,” she said.

Chaos then erupted when Redden leaped over the bench. Court officers in the Las Vegas courtroom jumped to the scene. Four minutes later, Judge Holthus reappeared, clearly reeling from the attack.

TV Judge Glenda Hatchett spoke with Inside Edition about the incident.

“It really is very disturbing that someone would just snap like that and it could’ve easily been a lot worse,” Hatchett says.

A Las Vegas court spokesperson says they are reviewing their protocols to do whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe.