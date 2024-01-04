Man Who Leaped Over Bench to Attack Judge in Nevada Refuses to Reappear in Court: Officials

Crime
Deobra Redden
Inside Edition
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:32 PM PST, January 4, 2024

Deobra Redden, 30, was being sentenced after he pleaded guilty to attempted battery when he jumped over the bench to attack the judge.

A defendant who jumped over a bench and attacked a judge in Nevada refused to appear in court to face additional charges Thursday.

Officials tell Inside Edition the defendant refused to walk through the tunnel system that links the courthouse to the jail where he is being held. Thursday's hearing has been rescheduled for next week.

“I think everybody would agree he’s definitely a threat. I mean I’ve been doing this for over four decades. I’ve seen fights in the courtrooms. I’ve seen outbursts, but this is one of a kind,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson tells Inside Edition

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Deobra Redden was being sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted battery.

Redden told Judge Mary Kay Holthus Wednesday he felt like he should not be sent to prison. The judge went on to note his long criminal history, including convictions for robberies and battery.

“I’m in a better place in my life,” the defendant told the judge.

However, Judge Holthus stood firm on her decision and rejected his request to be sentenced to probation. “I think it’s time he gets a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history,” she said.

Chaos then erupted when Redden leaped over the bench. Court officers in the Las Vegas courtroom jumped to the scene. Four minutes later, Judge Holthus reappeared, clearly reeling from the attack.

TV Judge Glenda Hatchett spoke with Inside Edition about the incident.

“It really is very disturbing that someone would just snap like that and it could’ve easily been a lot worse,” Hatchett says.

A Las Vegas court spokesperson says they are reviewing their protocols to do whatever is necessary to keep everyone safe.

Related Stories

12-Year Cold Case Cracked After Divers Find Car Submerged in a Pond
Teen in Custody After Allegedly Stabbing Mother Over 30 Times: Reports
Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
Search Underway for Driver Who Jumped Into River to Evade Traffic Stop: CopsNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
1

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
2

California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race

Crime
Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault
Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault
3

Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault

Crime
Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations
Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations
4

Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations

Crime
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
5

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis

INSIDE EDITION InDepth