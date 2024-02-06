More than 150 passengers and crew aboard the Queen Victoria cruise ship have suffered a mystery illness that left them with diarhhea and vomiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.

The gastrointestinal illness has affected 128 passengers and 25 crew members onboard the Cunard Cruise Line vessel, which started its voyage on Jan. 22 and is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 12.

The ship had recently stopped in Florida.

The CDC reported that the case numbers do not reflect active illnesses, but rather the total number for the entire voyage.

The cruise company said in response that it had isolated those who became ill, and has increased sanitation and disinfection practices.

The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program requires cruise ships to log and report the number of passengers and crew who say they have symptoms of gastrointestinal illness, according to the federal agency's website.

The cause of the Queen Victoria outbreak has not been determined, the CDC said.

The agency recommends cruise passengers wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces and to drink large amounts of water to stay hydrated and boost their immune systems.