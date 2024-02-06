Mystery Illness Plagues More Than 150 People on Cunard Cruse Lines Queen Victoria, the CDC Reports

Health
Mystery Cruise Ship Illness
The Queen Victoria cruise ship in British port in 2022.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 1:33 PM PST, February 6, 2024

Passengers and crew suffered from a gastrointestinal illness marked by diarrhea and vomiting, the CDC has reported.

More than 150 passengers and crew aboard the Queen Victoria cruise ship have suffered a mystery illness that left them with diarhhea and vomiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported.

The gastrointestinal illness has affected 128 passengers and 25 crew members onboard the Cunard Cruise Line vessel, which started its voyage on Jan. 22 and is scheduled to conclude on Feb. 12.

The ship had recently stopped in Florida.

The CDC reported that the case numbers do not reflect active illnesses, but rather the total number for the entire voyage.

The cruise company said in response that it had isolated those who became ill, and has increased sanitation and disinfection practices.

The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program requires cruise ships to log and report the number of passengers and crew who say they have symptoms of gastrointestinal illness, according to the federal agency's website.

The cause of the Queen Victoria outbreak has not been determined, the CDC said.

The agency recommends cruise passengers wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces and to drink large amounts of water to stay hydrated and boost their immune systems.

Related Stories

Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Passenger Goes Overboard on Trip to Hawaii
Man Recalls Treading Water for 20 Hours After Falling Off Cruise Ship
Search for Woman Who Reportedly Fell Overboard Carnival Cruise Ship Is Halted

 

Almost 1000 Cruise Ship Passengers Stuck on Viking Orion Due to ‘Marine Growth’News

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter
1

Where Is the Body of Baby Jada Hickman? Anguished Parents Say Cemetery Has Lost Infant Daughter

Human Interest
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift
2

Kansas City Timeline: Final Hours of 3 Men Found Dead at Classmate's Home as Stories Shift

Crime
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later
3

How the Death of Joe Petrosino, the 'Italian Sherlock Holmes,’ Remains a Mystery Over 100 Years Later

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie
4

Friend of Dancer Orla Baxendale Speaks Out About Her Final Moments After Eating Mislabeled Cookie

News
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents
5

Want to See Rats in New York City? TikTok’s ‘Rat Daddy’ Leads Walking Tours to Seek Out Rodents

Offbeat