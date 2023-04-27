Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Passenger Goes Overboard on Trip to Hawaii

A man has fallen overboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship which departed Australia bound for Hawaii, a spokesperson for the cruise line confirmed to Inside Edition Digital.

The U.S. Coast Guard has now joined the search for the passenger, according to Sky News.

The ship, Quantum of the Seas, left Brisbane on April 12, and is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on April 28.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Cruises tells Inside Edition Digital in a statement: “While on its trans-Pacific sailing, a guest onboard Quantum of the Seas went overboard. The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue operation and is working closely with local authorities. Quantum of the Seas departed Brisbane on April 12 and is scheduled to arrive in Honolulu on April 28.”

The spokesperson did not confirm when or where the passenger went overboard.

Sky News reported that the man was from Australia but the spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Cruises did not comment on that to Inside Edition Digital.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson told CBS News Wednesday that at about 11 p.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time Tuesday, it received a report of a male who had gone overboard approximately 500 nautical miles south of Hawaii's Big Island.

The Coast Guard responded and conducted five searches in the course of about six hours, the spokesperson told CBS News, but the man was not located.

Another search effort would be conducted at first light on Thursday, the Coast Guard spokesperson said.

Some passengers spoke to Australia’s 9News and said they were woken by the PA system calling "Oscar, Oscar, Oscar,” which is the ship's code for man overboard.

The passengers told 9News that they were asked to go back to their rooms and make sure all their traveling party was accounted for, while bright lights swept the water to search for the reported missing passenger. After 90 minutes, the passengers told the outlet that they could leave their rooms.

