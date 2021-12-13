Search for Woman Who Reportedly Fell Overboard Carnival Cruise Ship Is Halted

The U.S. Coast Guard halted its search for a woman who was believed to have fallen overboard on a Carnival cruise ship after spending 31 hours looking for the woman to no avail, authorities said.

According to Petty Officer First Class Adam Stanton, the woman, who was in her mid-20s and whose identity was not immediately released, was reported to have gone overboard early Saturday near Ensenada, Mexico.

"They immediately did their best efforts to get crews out on little boats and rescue to start a search," Daniel Miranda, firefighter and paramedic from California who was aboard the ship, told CBS News.

"They had crew literally around the deck to look all the way around the ship to be able to see if somebody was out in the water," Miranda said. "They had lights out in the water trying to flash out there, but again it's pretty dark."

The paramedic said that an announcement was made early on Saturday that someone had gone overboard and areas of the ship had been sectioned off, but that limited information was given.

“A lot of people are concerned because that's somebody's life, and that's a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive,” he said.

The cruise ship made its way back to port in Long Beach, California, where federal authorities were waiting to investigate the situation. The ship left Los Angeles on Thursday.

Related Stories