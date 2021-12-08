A couple’s wedding day started out perfectly in the Florida sun, but quickly went downhill.

Hollee Kolenda posed for pictures with her groom, Jackson Darnell, who was awestruck when he saw his bride for the first time.

But once they got to the “I dos,” Hollee started to sway, then passed out! Fortunately her groom caught her. But when she came to, she threw up on the side of the gazebo.

And the ordeal only got worse when her little nephew ended up pooping on her gown. Talk about a messy wedding!

“My sister felt really bad, so she had a Tide pen and she was going at my dress. And I was like, look, I’ll just take it to get dry-cleaned. It’s fine. It’s not a big deal,” Kolenda said.

The newlyweds jetted off to New York for a quick honeymoon and have decided they need to plan a wedding day do-over.

“I told them to keep the ceremony short this time, so none of that happens again,” Kolenda said.

Related Stories