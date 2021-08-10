Thieves Steal Boston Bride and Groom's Gifts 20 Minutes After They're Brought Home, Camera Footage Shows

Thousands of dollars’ worth of gifts a bride-to-be and her fiancé received during her bridal shower were stolen by two suspects whose brazen crimes were caught on camera.

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man caught on camera climbing up a post, unscrewing a lightbulb and then popping off a window screen of a Malden apartment.

The man can then be seen emerging with box after box as a woman helped him with the haul, footage showed.

“This is a bride’s worst nightmare,” Stephanie Irvin said.

Irvin and loved ones had just celebrated her upcoming wedding in a Boston suburb.

“It was really fun,” she told Inside Edition. “We had brunch, we had drinks, we opened our gifts, we played games, we opened our gifts.”

That night, she and her fiancé, Steven, transported the gifts into the new home they will share as newlyweds. Twenty minutes later, the break-in occurred.

“What was the value of all those gifts?” Inside Edition Correspondent Ann Mercogliano asked.

“It probably was around $4,000,” Irvin said.

The crime comes as Irvin and her fiancé prepared to finally get to celebrate their wedding after having to postpone their nuptials due to COVID-19.

“The icing on top of the wedding cake,” Irvin said.

"But not in a good way,” Mercogliano replied.

“Not in a good way," Irvin agreed.

